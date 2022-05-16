BIC Attends RefComm 2022

1 of 9
From left, Joseph Witherspoon of Frontieras visits with Structural Technologies’ representatives, Frank Martinelli , Thomas Kline, Bryan Stull and Wade Sholmire at RefComm 2022.
BIC Alliance’s Kristin Skendziel and Jeremy Osterberger, right, catch up with Trey Foret of AltairStrickland at RefComm 2022.
Jason Lynn of Integrated Global Services, left, visits with Greg Becherer and Jim Shock, right, of CG Thermal at RefComm 2022.
From left, Clint Arnold of USADebusk, Brian Ripley of LyondellBasell, Patrick Carreon of LyondellBasell and Dudley Hughes of USADebusk meet at the USADebusk booth during RefComm 2022.
Dung Nguyen of TotalEnergies, center, stops by the AZZ booth during RefComm 2022 to speak with Chris Giacobbo, left, and James Turner of AZZ.
From left, Aspen Aerogels’ team members Jay Skrypek, Yianis Selinidis, Nathan Tice and Michael Alcorn welcome visitors during RefComm 2022.
Jake Griffin, left, and Matt Skiles of Wyatt Field Service welcome Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to RefComm 2022.
Cara Saile, left, and Jessica Chabra of FQE Chemicals, right, visit with Kristin Skendziel of BIC Alliance during RefComm 2022.
Marco Specialty Steel representatives Joey Schlaffer and Shay Hallonquist exhibit at RefComm 2022.