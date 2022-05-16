BIC Attends RefComm 2022

×

1 of 9

1.jpg

From left, Joseph Witherspoon of Frontieras visits with Structural Technologies’ representatives, Frank Martinelli , Thomas Kline, Bryan Stull and Wade Sholmire at RefComm 2022.

×

2 of 9

2.jpg

BIC Alliance’s Kristin Skendziel and Jeremy Osterberger, right, catch up with Trey Foret of AltairStrickland at RefComm 2022.

×

3 of 9

3.jpg

Jason Lynn of Integrated Global Services, left, visits with Greg Becherer and Jim Shock, right, of CG Thermal at RefComm 2022.

×

4 of 9

4.jpg

From left, Clint Arnold of  USADebusk, Brian Ripley of LyondellBasell, Patrick Carreon of LyondellBasell and Dudley Hughes of USADebusk meet at the USADebusk booth during RefComm 2022.

×

5 of 9

5.jpg

Dung Nguyen of TotalEnergies, center, stops by the AZZ booth during RefComm 2022 to speak with Chris Giacobbo, left, and James Turner of AZZ.

×

6 of 9

6.jpg

From left, Aspen Aerogels’ team members Jay Skrypek, Yianis Selinidis, Nathan Tice and Michael Alcorn welcome visitors during RefComm 2022.

×

7 of 9

7.jpg

Jake Griffin, left, and Matt Skiles of Wyatt Field Service welcome Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to RefComm 2022.

×

8 of 9

8.jpg

Cara Saile, left, and Jessica Chabra of FQE Chemicals, right, visit with Kristin Skendziel of BIC Alliance during RefComm 2022.

×

9 of 9

Refcomm.jpg

 Marco Specialty Steel representatives Joey Schlaffer and Shay Hallonquist exhibit at RefComm 2022.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)