BIC attends PPIM 2020

BIC attended the 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference that took place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston in February 2020.

Victor Cantu with Rain for Rent welcomes Felipe Ramirez and Kevin Howell with New Mexico Gas Company.

Roger Clark with Direct Integrity Services visits with Rich Kelly, Tim Nelson and Mark Trumble with Cross Country Infrastructure Services.

David Carpenter, David Kurdziel and Andy Gust welcome Allen Henderson of Ascend Performance Materials (third from left) to the Wood booth.

Greg Miller with BIC Alliance discusses the front cover of the February issue of BIC magazine with Lee Zickefoose with Corrpro Companies.

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance chats with Gilbert Valdez and Charlie Bryant in the US Ecology booth.

Rich Smith of Diakont shares a light moment with Alice Ling of Crimson Midstream.

