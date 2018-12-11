BIC Attends: Power Gen 2018

1 of 20
Wolesley Industrial Group’s Keith Fuqua, Timothy Smith, Tiffany Bell, Ray Fields and Ryan Buck welcome Brett Stone of McElroy to their booth at PowerGen 18.
2 of 20
Chuck Lawrence of Thompson Industrial Services welcomes Thomas Bliznik to Power Gen 18.
3 of 20
Christian Zeagler and LD Moreau represent Pure Safety Group’s fall protection products at Power Gen 18.
4 of 20
Pat Booth and Robert Coffee educate Power Gen attendees on the benefits of Proco expansion joints and check valve solutions
5 of 20
David Wood, Mike Martin and Katherina Klopfer represent PERI Industrial Scaffolding solutions at Power Gen 18.
6 of 20
Pat Booth and Robert Coffee educate Power Gen attendees on the benefits of Proco expansion joints and check valve solutions
7 of 20
Morgan Advanced Materials’ Sammy Crawford, Jessica Scoones, Tyler Ferguson and Roger Patrick educate Power Gen 18 attendees on insulating fiber and refractory solutions.
8 of 20
Josh Ward and Joanne Kite share the benefits of rack and pinion elevators with visitors to McDonough Elevator’s Power Gen 18 booth,
9 of 20
Kenny Waugh and Teresa Magnus represent Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust and welcome BIC’s Mark Hertzog to their Power Gen booth.
10 of 20
Doosan Turbomachinery Services’ Bryan May, David Lawrence and Roy Reinertsen at Power Gen 18.
11 of 20
Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance visits with David Cruz and George Harding at Dekker Vacuum Technologies to discuss their vacuum pumps and systems at Power Gen.
12 of 20
The BrandSafway team at Power Gen promotes their work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services, and forming and shoring solutions. Left to Right, Kelly Davila, Colin Bickerstaff, Jason Buchanan, Glenn Young, Mason Chirigos, Robert Viscomi, John Savage, Jeff Schneider, Katie Futrell, Dave Tanguay, Joanna McClellan.
13 of 20
Dave Kronen of Curtiss-Wright EST Group, right, welcomes Jerry Darlington of METEM to the EST Group booth at Power Gen 2018.
14 of 20
Julian Rattray of Sunbelt Rentals, right, visits with Alex Trevino of Bradleys in the Sunbelt Rentals booth at Power Gen 2018.
15 of 20
Gene Clark, left, and Paula Manning of Century Elevators catch up with Ted Beville, Executive Director of the Scaffold & Access Industry Association during Power Gen 2018.
16 of 20
Ashton Drollinger, left and Brooke Conrad of TEES visit with Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting, center, about show successes.
17 of 20
Tom Derrah and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, ends, and Sam Puente of BIC Recruiting discuss BIC services with Jay Hall and George Allwes of General Equipment & Supply.
18 of 20
Sam Puente of BIC Recruiting speaks with Purav Patel of Forged Components (FCII) about BIC’s Christmas Open House.
19 of 20
Steve Bedo and Mat Gray of Conhagen speak with Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, center, about Conhagen’s busy year.
20 of 20
James Clarke of Clarke Technical Products, right, discusses cooling tower product innovations with Jesse Garcia, left, and Geoff Eddy of International Cooling Tower during Power Gen 2018.