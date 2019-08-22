BIC attends Pigskin Preview luncheon in Iowa Colony

The Alvin Noon Lions Club hosted the 2019 Pigskin Preview luncheon at Liberty Alumni Hall that overlooks Freedom Field in Iowa Colony, TX. The state-of-the-art facility opened last season. Featured were the football coaches from Alvin High School, the CCISD high schools, Dickinson High School, Manvel High School and Shadow Creek High School.
Clear Creek High School head football coach Dwayne Lane visits with Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance, Carl Gerjes with Richmond Equipment and the Alvin Noon Lions Club along with George Perrett with the Industrial Safety Training Council. Gerjes was a major organizer of the event. Miller’s son, Alex, is a senior lineman on Lane’s team.
The BIC Alliance’s Greg Miller catches up with mothers of Clear Lake High School football stars. From left are Shari Sweeney, Denise Bland and Carmen Geremia. Their sons, who are now all senior high school football players, were teammates with the Clear Lake Space Raiders in the youth football TIFI League.
A packed house of high school players, coaches and fans enjoyed the event.
The Alvin Noon Lions Club works very hard to fulfill its mission to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.