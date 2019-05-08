BIC attends OTC 2019

Lamons, Blackline Safety, Butterworth, Carboline and others came to network at OTC 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Edward Varela of Lamons, left, Jay Shu of Fluid Dynamic Systems, center, and Alex Hoover of Lamons discuss sealing products during OTC 2019.

Yves Carrier of Blackline Safety, center, reviews gas detection technology advancements with Jorge Luis Diaz Reyes and Rut Reyes Ojeda, left, of All In Services.

Yves Carrier of Blackline Safety performs a gas detection product demonstration for attendees at OTC 2019.

Darryl Kee of Butterworth, left, discusses tank cleaning systems with Glenn Lamza of Southwest Products during OTC.

Michael Ogles of Carboline, left, welcomes Istvan Grepaly of Continental Contitech to the Carboline booth at OTC in Houston.

