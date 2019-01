Superheat hosted an open demonstration, January 17th, in Houston, TX with BIC Magazine and LyondellBasell. Demonstrations were performed on its Superheat SmartWay process, which allows for real-time monitoring anywhere in the world.

From left to right: Thomas Brinsko, BIC Magazine; Trent Bonham, LyondellBasell; Tiffany Mitchell, Superheat; Behind her is Gerry McWheeney, Superheat; Keith Sharp, LyondellBasell; and Dave Murray, Superheat.