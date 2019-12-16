BIC attends NISTM in The Woodlands, Tx

1 of 14
Valero’s Rick Molina and Garlyn Stapleton review Diakont’s robotic tank inspection services with Diakont’s Rich Smith and Tracey Harmeier.
2 of 14
Jeff Krieger of Protect-O-Burn discusses their fire protection systems with Victor Escobar of Valero and Nestor Zambrano of Citgo.
3 of 14
Eva Smith of NISTM and Carl Bracken of Mass Technology enjoy a light moment in the NISTM booth.
4 of 14
Marie Haverstock of Work Designs catches up with Rick Lujano of Denso.
5 of 14
Mike Costa of Terminal Canal, center, takes a break from talking ISO Panels with Matt Hembree and Beryl Billiot of ISO Services at NISTM in The Woodlands, Texas.
6 of 14
Sam Wan of TC Energy is welcomed to NISTM by Ohmstede’s Gabrial McClanahan and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
7 of 14
David Owens of Industrial Rescue makes a point during his presentation “Confined Space Rescue – At What Level Do We Need It?”
8 of 14
Representatives from APE Companies welcome attendees to the NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
9 of 14
QI2’s Kevin Kupitz, right, welcomes Robbie Bennett of Sunoco to the QI2 booth during NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
10 of 14
From left to right, Bruce Chamrad with Magnus & Company, Thomas Rath of Holly Frontier, Matthew Panconi and Brian Guite of FM Sylvan visit during NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
11 of 14
USA DeBusk’s Amanda Vega and Ray Macklin, right, welcome Brooks Christensen of Monk Engineering to the USA DeBusk booth at NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
12 of 14
From left to right, Clint Mattingly and Anthony Kelley of Kelley Construction, Cody Houston and Bryan Caldwell of Engineering and Terminal Services and Jacob Rivers of Kelley Construction visit at NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
13 of 14
Earl Crochet of Kinder Morgan, center, discusses tank technology with Brian Cormier, right, and Mat Mendoza of PK Companies at NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.
14 of 14
Jeff Krieger of Protect-O-Burn, right, welcomes Russell Sioreti of Ervitas Properties to the Protect-O-Burn booth at NISTM in The Woodlands, TX.