BIC attends Houston Fall Prevention Day

From left to right, Darren Kincaid with Layher, Cindy Lewis with Gulf Coast Safety Institute, Jackie Brown with Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) and Pat Furr with Roco Rescue welcomes Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day, hosted at the Layher Houston facility.

Pat Furr of Roco Rescue demonstrates rescue technics with an attendee at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day hosted at the Layher Houston facility.

Pat Furr of Roco Rescue discusses the importance of timely rescues at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day hosted at the Layher Houston facility.

Cindy Lewis of Gulf Coast Safety Institute was a presenter and attendee at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day.

