BIC attends Houston Fall Prevention Day

1 of 4
From left to right, Darren Kincaid with Layher, Cindy Lewis with Gulf Coast Safety Institute, Jackie Brown with Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) and Pat Furr with Roco Rescue welcomes Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day, hosted at the Layher Houston facility.
2 of 4
Pat Furr of Roco Rescue demonstrates rescue technics with an attendee at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day hosted at the Layher Houston facility.
3 of 4
Pat Furr of Roco Rescue discusses the importance of timely rescues at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day hosted at the Layher Houston facility.
4 of 4
Cindy Lewis of Gulf Coast Safety Institute was a presenter and attendee at the 2019 Houston Fall Prevention Day.