BIC Attends HASC's International Extravaganza

1 of 16
Amanda Wilkerson of BIC, Kelli Motley of Ohmstede Industrial Services and Ed Sebesta of DOW mingle at the HASC tailgate.
2 of 16
Turner is "Havana" safe day at the HASC tailgate
3 of 16
Mark Hodge of PCI and Tom Derrah of BIC.
4 of 16
Having a laugh at the Tidal Tank tent are George Perrett with the Industrial Safety Training Council, Becky Salinas with the BIC Alliance along with Covestro's Corey Wright, JoAnn Stubbs and Carrie Campbell.
5 of 16
Robert Bonner with Austin Industrial, Greg Miller with BIC Alliance and Sandra Stewart with TNT Crane.
6 of 16
HydrochemPSC representing the far east at the HASC tailgate!
7 of 16
Julie Martin of Bayside Industrial discusses the cool weather and great event with Edwin Dudley of Dupont
8 of 16
Thomas Hafner of DISA in red sash holding championship belt and challenging all comers.
9 of 16
A great time was had by all at the HASC tailgate cookoff, especially the judges! Pictured from left are the judges of the seafood category: Dow's Mark Lancaster , HBR's Melissa Salter, ExxonMobil's Bill Gleason, and BIC's Thomas Brinsko.
10 of 16
Aegion reps Britain at the HASC tailgate.
11 of 16
TNT Crane reps beers of the world at the HASC tailgate event.
12 of 16
USA DeBusk keeping it tropical despite the temp!
13 of 16
Jason Welch (left) and Luis Aguilar, both of HASC, work on churrasco steak to enter into the cooking competition at the recent HASC tailgate event.
14 of 16
Host Luis Aguilar, president of HASC welcomes John Salinas of Lyondell, Thomas Brinsko, and HBR's John Buchanan to the hyper-successful tailgate event.
15 of 16
The crew from Starcon representing Germany, Oktoberfest.
16 of 16
Hunter Buildings represented the good ol' USA; pictured with Thomas Brinsko is Joann Delao of Hunter Buildings.