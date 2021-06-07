BIC attends Gulf Coast Dismantling open house

×

1 of 3

GCD open house p1.jpg

(From left to right) BIC’s Becky Salinas visits with John Georgagi of Gulf Coast Dismantling and Trihydro’s Rene Cortez at Gulf Coast Dismantling’s open house.

×

2 of 3

GCD open house p2jpg.jpg

(From left to right) David Herrera of American Integrated Services and Gulf Coast Dismantling’s John Georgagi welcome Larry Baker with Syngenta to Gulf Coast Dismantling’s open house.

×

3 of 3

GCD open house p3.jpg

John Georgagi with Gulf Coast Dismantling (left) and David Herrera with American Integrated Services proudly display Gulf Coast Dismantling’s first ad in BIC magazine.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Privacy Policy