BIC attends Golden Triangle Business Roundtable
From left to right: Karla Ramirez of Houston Business Roundtable, Katie Celli of Golden Triangle Business Roundtable, Willie Wells with Houston Business Roundtable, Jhon Cuthbertson with Midwest Cooling Towers, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.
Alistair Port of Indorama, center, delivers the keynote presentation at the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) Contractor Safety Awards.
From left to right: Alena Savoie of ExxonMobil Beaumont, Claire Jackson of Motiva Enterprises LLC, Daniel Misko of ExxonMobil Beaumont, and Katie Celli of Industrial Safety Training Council network at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.
From left to right: Robert Puckett of Chevron Phillips, Dawn Stanley of Technical Environmental Services, and David Jones of Gopher Industrial network at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.
BIC attends Golden Triangle Business Roundtable contractor safety awards.