BIC attends Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum

BIC Alliance attended Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Industrial Procurement Forum, October 17, 2019 in Pasadena, TX. Bill Shaw, vice president of Health, Safety and Environmental, Evergreen, gave the keynote speech.

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) had a booth at the Economic Alliance Procurement Breakfast. From left to right: Left Isabel Pena and Erin Owen.

BIC Alliance stops by PSS Industrial Group’s booth at the Economic Alliance Procurement Breakfast.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance (feft) catches up with Sherryl Klimple of APE Companies.

Jesha Smith of BIC Alliance visits with Mitzi Baker of Park USA at the 2019 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.

BIC Alliance's Tom Derrah (right) visits with client David Chimenti of Instant Imprints at the 2019 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Breakfast.

