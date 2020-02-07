BIC attends Coatings+ 2020

BIC visited with BrandSafway, Dampney and more at Coatings+ 2020 on February 3rd-6th in Long Beach, California.

×

1 of 4

IMG_1133.JPG

Adam Swick center of DH Technologies discusses their services Marcos Campos and Fred Ledesma, Jr. of Goodwest Linings & Coatings.

×

2 of 4

IMG_1135.jpg

Heather Shugarmah of Brand Safway shares service solutions with Patti Seitz of Structures and Safe Access, Inc. and Tina Bernhardt of Providence Engineering Corp.

×

3 of 4

IMG_1137.jpg

Fernando Silva, Jr. center of Caltrans learns of the benefits of 10X’s products speaking with 10X’s Jacob Vallincourt and Ed Schmidt III.

×

4 of 4

IMG_1142.jpg

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance speaks with Dampney’s Richard McNeil about their show success.

Tags