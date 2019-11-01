BIC Attends Chem Show 2019

× 1 of 7 Expand Mark Hertzog of BIC visits with Russ Wehrle to learn more about tank cleaning machines and systems at Butterworth’s Chem Show booth. × 2 of 7 Expand Meltric’s team presents their line of industrial electrical connections at the Chem Show, left to right Keith Stofik, Mike Tuniewicz, Eduardo Rorices and Kim Cavaliero-Keller. × 3 of 7 Expand Jim Chan and Mike Borman prepare to present the benefits of Pepperl & Fuchs hazardous location protection components at the Chem Show. × 4 of 7 Expand Madhukar Garg, center, President of Refining & Petchem R&D at Reliance Industries, India's largest refinery, visits with Tony Dublino and Anthony Brusadin about SafeRack’s platforms, handrails, and gangway solutions at the Chem Show. × 5 of 7 Expand Stephen Shields, Joshua Bird and Ken Lombardo showcased Sulzer Chemtech’s latest mass transfer products and solutions for plant operations at the Chem Show. × 6 of 7 Expand Taylor Boyle of Seals Eastern finds out more about the success of The Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia from Stephanie Hidalgo and Martha Barton at the TEES Chem Show booth. × 7 of 7 Expand Wanner Engineering’s line of Hydra-Cell Seal-less Pumps and Metering Solutions pumps are displayed at the Chem Show by Neal Taylor, Donelle Capriotti, Marcio Magoni, Tom West and Scott Losey. Prev Next

The Chem Show is where engineers, plant managers and other CPI personnel come together to see the latest equipment & technology, meet product experts, and discover new ways to optimize their plant operations. Bringing together thousands of industry professionals and more than 270 exhibiting companies, the show is the largest North American event exclusively focused on the processing of fluids, powders and gases. Held every odd year since 1915, the Chem Show has a proven track record of helping the CPI meet the ongoing demand for faster, smarter, cleaner, and more efficient processing facilities.