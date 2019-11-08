BIC attends Axis Mechanical Group's open house

Axis Mechanical Group hosted its 3rd Shop Walk & Open House on Nov. 7 at its Pasadena facility. It was a chance for clients and other industry people to come and learn more about the company, its capabilities and visit with alliance members including Axis Technical Services, Mactech, Hytorc, Reliable Turbine Services, Faro Metrology, Jeffcote Industrial Sales, Groves Industrial, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, FlexElement and NRG Energy Services.

× 1 of 4 Expand Greg Miller with BIC Alliance enjoys the festivities with Suzi and John Hanks along with Nichole and Sean Cotter. × 2 of 4 Expand BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas shares a moment with ExxonMobil’s Kyle May and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Taylor Price. × 3 of 4 Expand BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas catches up with Axis Mechanical Group’s Janice Gilbert, Kendra Schroeder with Aqua Med Spa and Taylor Tribble with Axis Technical Services. × 4 of 4 Expand Enjoying the fun are Roy Byerly, Tami Glasper and Robert Hewgley with JX Nippon Chemical Texas Inc. Joining them is Janice Gilbert with Axis Mechanical Group, Chuck Sprayberry with JX Nippon Chemical Texas Inc. and Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance. Prev Next