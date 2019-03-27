BIC Attends AFPM's Annual Meeting 2019

1 of 4
Colleen Heacock of AMG Vanadium, Henk de Zwart and Alistair McCartney of Flo-Bin Rentals along with BIC's Jeremy Osterberger attend the opening reception of the AFPM Annual Meeting.
Karma Thomson of Marathon visits with Jason Neiser of Global Mechanical Turnaround Services (GMTS) during the AFPM Annual Meeting.
Chet Thompson President and CEO at American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), Dave Lamp CEO and President of CVR Energy, George Damiris, CEO and President of HollyFrontier, Bob Herman Executive VP Refining for Phillips 66 and Joe Gorder Chairman, President and CEO of Valero.
Joe Sadowski of Total Safety presents a Tech Talk on Total Safety’s Connected Worker and Connected Workplace technology during the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) Annual Meeting.