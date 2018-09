×

Enjoying a wonderful evening of friendship and business at the AFPM Cat Cracker conference, are (top to bottom, left to right) Jerome Mauvigney of LyondellBasell, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Cassie Tijerina of Phillips 66, John Sloan of Continental Fabricators, Luis Savcic of Marathon Petroleum, and Chris Stefanescu of Industrial Specialists. Special thanks to Continental Fabricators for hosting a special evening.