BIC attends 2019 Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society Conference & Expo

BIC Alliance attended the 2019 Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society Conference & Expo in Pasadena, TX at the Pasadena Convention Center.

BIC Magazine welcomes the Chairman of the Plant Maintenance, Inspection, and Engineering Society David McFarland of Shell Global Solutions to its booth at the PMIES Expo

PMI Specialists visit Flexitallic’s booth at the PMIES Expo

Occidental Petroleum visits Brown & Root’s booth at the PMIES Expo

PK Technology welcomes Huntsman Corp. to its booth

BIC Magazine welcomes Turner Industries to their booth at the PMIES Expo

Mark Biar of Ohmstede welcomes Leslie Ordonez of BIC Magazine and Ronnie Harris of Ohmstede at PMIES Expo

BIC Magazine networks with Marco Specialty Steel, Inc.

Laurie Tangedahl stops by to visit Trevor Lippie with Blast Bag

Ben Reasoner with Curtiss-Wright welcomes Morteza Sameei with Houston Community College to his booth at the PMIES Expo

The team at Thermoseal exhibit at the PMIES Expo

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine says hello to client Safe Cut -- a service of Mass Technology Corp.

BIC Magazine stops by the Hudson Products Corp. – a Chart Lifecycle, Inc.

BIC Magazine visits Brown & Root’s booth at the PMIES Expo

ION Science stops by to say hello to BIC Magazine

Woven Metal Products welcomes BIC Magazine to its booth

BIC Magazine chats with client Tower Force at the 2019 PMIES show

Axis Mechanical Group welcomes Charles Sprayberry of JX Nippon Chemical Texas Inc.

Lyondellbasell and Shell stop by Intrepid’s booth to discuss safety gates

Lamons shows its safety sealing solutions to Enterprise Products

Intrepid and Huntsman visit BIC Magazine's booth at the PMIES Conference & Expo