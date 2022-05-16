BIC Attends 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo

1 of 5
The National Safety Council (NSC) welcomes the Alliance Safety Council to the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Pictured from left, Jennifer Scripps with Alliance Safety Council, Jessica Jones with National Safety Council, Cindy Sylvester and Evan Mativi with Alliance Safety Council.
MSA welcomes BIC Alliance to their booth at the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Pictured from left, Brady Landry with MSA, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Bob Strickland with MSA.
The Vallen team at NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Vallen offers complete safety service solutions. Pictured from left, Dan Lamison, Paul Tecci, Cody Payne, Matt Dulaney, and Dustin Kirkland with Vallen.
Blackline Safety’s Holly Allen and Manny Tamez at the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo in New Orleans.
Pictured from left, Mark Ellis and Jeff Ainsowth at the NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo.