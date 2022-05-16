BIC Attends 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo

1 of 5

PIC_001 Alliance Safety Council and NSC.jpg

The National Safety Council (NSC) welcomes the Alliance Safety Council to the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Pictured from left, Jennifer Scripps with Alliance Safety Council, Jessica Jones with National Safety Council, Cindy Sylvester and Evan Mativi with Alliance Safety Council.

2 of 5

PIC_002 MSA.jpg

MSA welcomes BIC Alliance to their booth at the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Pictured from left, Brady Landry with MSA, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Bob Strickland with MSA. 

3 of 5

2C56629C-CEC2-4E33-A4C7-77D9D06E5E4C_1_201_a.jpeg

The Vallen team at NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. Vallen offers complete safety service solutions. Pictured from left, Dan Lamison, Paul Tecci, Cody Payne, Matt Dulaney, and Dustin Kirkland with Vallen. 

4 of 5

PIC_004 _Blackline Safety.jpg

Blackline Safety’s Holly Allen and Manny Tamez at the 2022 NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo in New Orleans. 

5 of 5

A6E72D0B-1169-4EF7-87A1-C522E0E2F48C_1_201_a.jpeg

Pictured from left, Mark Ellis and Jeff Ainsowth at the NSC Southern Safety Conference & Expo. 

