BIC attends: 2018 VPPPA Safety+

Elgin Browning, left, and David Owens of Industrial Rescue Instruction Systems, flank David Higgins of Chevron Phillips Chemical.

Pictured: Ryan Manley with Streamlight and Mathew Bailey with Marathon Petroleum Company.

Eric Reinbolt with RedGuard, Steve Mayne with Valero Energy, Shane Clifford with Valero Energy and Branden Ewertz with RedGuard.

Russel Breeden with Georgia Pacific, Melissa Slimp with Glove Guard and Travar Cheatham with Georgia Pacific.

Kirk Hansen, Crystal Cedro and Anthony Emmons of Hunter Buildings review building features with Daniel Curnutt (3rd from left) of Morton Salt.

Marvin Wogronic, Daniel Charles and Andy Youpel of Brandenburg share a light moment with Jimmy Jacquez (2nd from left) of Morton Salt.

Matt Brooks and Andrew Wirts of NASCO discuss show successes with Maria Hilton and Fleet Smith of Dupont.

Marcelino Cortez and Paul Modjesky of Valero talk blast-resistant buildings' benefits with Michele M. McMurdo of Satellite Shelters.

Kris Olsen of Xcel Energy and David Owens of Industrial Rescue converse about fire training at IR’s fire school.

