BIC attended the NSC Northeast conference

Ricardo Rios welcomes Matt Doyle of The Azek Company to the NSC Northeast Expo where Total Safety displayed its integrated industrial safety services, strategies and equipment.
Bob Ladzinski (c) of Dival Safety Equipment visits with Chad Cantor and Bill Sundstom at the NSC Northeast Expo to discuss Blackline Safety connected safety technology for gas detection, data analytics and lone worker solutions.
Dennius Capizzi, Anne Osbourn and Shawn Wolf represent MSA at the NSC Northeast Expo with solutions for fixed gas & flame detection, fall prevention and cloud-hosted software solutions that build safer workplaces.
Christine Chapman of Verizon visits with Dante Moore at Industrial Scientific’s NSC Northeast booth to explore gas detection products and services to keep workers safe in hazardous environments.
Ed Ligus and Marty Schuff welcome Douglas Dowis of SKC to Dräger’s booth to discuss gas detection and respiratory protection equipment at the NSC Northeast Expo.
The 2020 NSC Northeast Conference & Expo in Pittsburgh welcomed hundreds of safety professionals over two days.