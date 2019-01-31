BIC attends API summit 2019

1 of 6
Steve Shaw and Scott Cook of Anadarko Petroleum meet with Mitch Alexander of Olympus at the API show in Galveston, TX.
Joey Jones and Kenneth Hilse of Olin Corporation talk with Kevinn Morgan of Turner about their specialty services.
Chris Bohill, Cam Raison, and Whitney Flora of Mobideo catch up with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at API.
Terry Quinn of CTI Industries shows David Pang of Cardno PPI the benefits of their CTI Shield/Seal
Jay Ardrey of ONEOK Inc meets with Justin Nickel of PK Technology to discuss their field data management software.
Anthony Lavenditti of Praxair Inc. talks with Justin Schutz and Marc Alexander of MISTRAS Group.