Becht HF Alkylation Summit

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BIC Attends Photos

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BECHT HF Alkylation Summit

BECHT HF Alkylation Summit

Ross Aguilar with Descote and Tim Sheppard with Becht catch up at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit in Sugarland, Texas.

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Robert Hargraves with Marathon Petroleum, Nik Joe with BIC Alliance and Doug Knapke with Becht network at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit 2026.

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Robert Linton and Gabriel Saldivar with Marathon Petroleum gather for a photo together at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit.

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Tim Sheppard with Becht address attendees at Becht HF Alkylation Summit 2026.

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