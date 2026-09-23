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BECHT HF Alkylation Summit
Ross Aguilar with Descote and Tim Sheppard with Becht catch up at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit in Sugarland, Texas.
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Robert Hargraves with Marathon Petroleum, Nik Joe with BIC Alliance and Doug Knapke with Becht network at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit 2026.
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Robert Linton and Gabriel Saldivar with Marathon Petroleum gather for a photo together at the BECHT HF Alkylation Summit.
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Tim Sheppard with Becht address attendees at Becht HF Alkylation Summit 2026.