Bayport Polymers (Baystar) recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Bay 3 polyethylene unit at its production site in Pasadena, Texas.

× Expand Todd Karran, CEO of NOVA Chemicals; Alfred Stern, CEO of Borealis; Diane Chamberlain, President Bayport Polymers (Baystar) and Christophe Gerondeau, President and CEO of Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA.