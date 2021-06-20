Baton Rouge Industrial Group monthly meeting

×

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, second from right, presented to more than 125 attendees a Gulf Coast Projects Update and industrial jobs report during the Baton Rouge Industrial Group (BRIG) monthly meeting. Attendees included, from left to right, Travis Woods, Angelle Jeansonne of Superheat, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Macon Graves of Macon Graves Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger and Chris Toepfer of PrimTek.