Axis Mechanical Group open house

Axis Mechanical Group hosted an open house at its facility off Beltway 8 in Pasadena. Enjoying in the joviality are from left John Hanks with Axis Mechanical Group, Kyle May with ExxonMobil, John Moore with Mitsubishi, James Boudreaux with ExxonMobil and Rachel Dodd with Mitsubishi.
There was an air of festivity at Axis Mechanical Group’s open house at their facility in early December. Enjoying in the merriment are Becky Salinas with the BIC Alliance, Janice Gilbert with Axis Mechanical Group, Yolanda Price and Taylor Price with Axis Technical Services and Christina Moreno with Mitsubishi.
Dan Kurth with BASF visits with John Hanks with Axis Mechanical Group and his wife, Suzi Hanks, a radio personality with Cox Media Group and co-host of the Dean and Rog Show.