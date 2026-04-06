1 of 11
Sabrina Alexander; Melissa Wolkenhauer, IBR; Richard Bass, Kuraray America; Michael Fipps, DOW; Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance; Becky Carlisle, Norrell; and Willie Wells, IBR gather and catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Karl Gansen, WT Rail, and Pedro Garcia, Arkema network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Erika Olguin and Cassie Sandoval, Conco Services, with Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance, connect and converse at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance, and Jennifer Murphy, HASC, catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Toni Rosario, Sara Bonvillian and Alyssa Guidry, BIC Recruiting, with Clay Eubanks, SPG Construction, gather and network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
6 of 11
Conner Kapple, BIC Alliance; Monica Beynaerts, Coastal Ice & Water; and Matt Johnson, Coreworks connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Jeffrey Llanes, Group One Industrial, and Stephen Sparks, JDC, enjoy crawfish at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
8 of 11
Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance; Amy Rouse, Turner Industries; Justin Corso and Sean Porter, Streamline Industrial Parts & Services; and Hailey McCoun, HASC gather and connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Stephen Hailey, Total Tent Solutions, and Nik Joe, BIC Alliance, catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
10 of 11
HASC staff members gather and keep the energy going at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
11 of 11
Charcie Johnson, Optimal; Anthony Reyna, LyondellBasell Industries; and Jeremy Osterberger connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.