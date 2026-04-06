HASC Crawfish Boil

BIC Attends Photos

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Sabrina Alexander; Melissa Wolkenhauer, IBR; Richard Bass, Kuraray America; Michael Fipps, DOW; Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance; Becky Carlisle, Norrell; and Willie Wells, IBR gather and catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Karl Gansen, WT Rail, and Pedro Garcia, Arkema network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Erika Olguin and Cassie Sandoval, Conco Services, with Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance, connect and converse at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance, and Jennifer Murphy, HASC, catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Toni Rosario, Sara Bonvillian and Alyssa Guidry, BIC Recruiting, with Clay Eubanks, SPG Construction, gather and network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Conner Kapple, BIC Alliance; Monica Beynaerts, Coastal Ice & Water; and Matt Johnson, Coreworks connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Jeffrey Llanes, Group One Industrial, and Stephen Sparks, JDC, enjoy crawfish at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Alliance; Amy Rouse, Turner Industries; Justin Corso and Sean Porter, Streamline Industrial Parts & Services; and Hailey McCoun, HASC gather and connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Stephen Hailey, Total Tent Solutions, and Nik Joe, BIC Alliance, catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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HASC staff members gather and keep the energy going at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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Charcie Johnson, Optimal; Anthony Reyna, LyondellBasell Industries; and Jeremy Osterberger connect at the HASC Crawfish Boil.

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