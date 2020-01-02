Apache opens new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas

× 1 of 7 Expand Information on the services that Apache Industrial Services performs and custom-designed cookies grace a table at the new hiring center in in Deer Park, Texas. × 2 of 7 Expand Mike Knigin signs his name to his quote about employees and safety on the wall of the new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas. × 3 of 7 Expand Mike Knigin of Apache welcomes a visitor to the new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas. × 4 of 7 Expand The cook team at Apache Industrial Services serve up some grilled delicacies at the new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas. × 5 of 7 Expand Tim Culp of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce addresses the crowd as Mike Knigin of Apache listens at the new hiring center. × 6 of 7 Expand Apache’s Mike Knigin and Amanda Smith pause with the scissors with the rest of the Apache crew at the ribbon cutting for the new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas. × 7 of 7 Expand A quote from Mike Knigin of Apache Industrial Services adorns one of the walls at the new hiring center in Deer Park, Texas. Prev Next

Industry, business and community leaders flocked to Deer Park, Texas, recently as Apache Industrial Services opened a new state-of-the-art hiring center.

The facility streamlines the application and onboarding process with space specifically designed for each step. Built around applicants and the newly hired, the brightly colored space trims onboarding from its previous three hours down to a more efficient time of under 40 minutes. A row of tablets functions as kiosks for each candidate to check in and make any changes in their information. Huge flat-screen monitors display the intake queue.

The hiring center is in the same shopping venue as the training center, allowing new employees to begin their training with rows of computers just a few steps away.

Just as Apache is committed to the best technology for its customers, the company utilizes tablets to check in to the hiring center and desktop computers to complete select training at the hiring center. The hiring center is located at 1803 Center St.