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Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition
Martin Martinez with Bluefin, Marvin White with Chevron Phillips Chemical and Ridge Buisson with Bluefin attend the LNG Summit in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
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David Mele with Kent and Rayford Conerly with Turnaround Special Forces catch up at the LNG Summit in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
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Cody Durio and Doc Morris with Lokring Gulf Coast, Derek Durio with Carboline and Gary “Bubba” Viator with River Parish Contractors network at the LNG Summit.
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James Golden with Set Valves gathers for a photo with Eduardo Andrade and Anica Arina with SIAD at the LNG Summit.
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Richard Jones with Capstone ITS, Kathy Trahan with Alliance Safety Council, Evan Mativi with Alliance Safety Council and Colin Martin with Capstone catch up at the LNG Summit.
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Kenneth Thompson with Mustang Sampling, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Kevin Warner with Mustang Sampling attend the LNG Summit.
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Brad Daboub with IMI PBM, Greg Boudreaux with ReCon Management Services and Kevin Gardner with AWC network at the LNG Summit.
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Abid Qureshi with Honeywell, Betsy Watkins and Rebecca Cantu with HASC and Josph Randazzo with Honeywell gather for a photo together at the LNG Summit.
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Ibere Souza with Teadit, Tais Soares with Vallourec and Taylor Lee with Teadit catch up at the LNG Summit.
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Tom Rachal with Bulwark FR, Cade Gulledge with Lard Oil Company and Jake Lowe with Bulwark FR attend the LNG Summit.
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Bill Downs with AECON Industrial, David Colkmire with Cain & Associates and Bryan Speight with Bodell Construction network at the LNG Summit.
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Earnest Nabors with Rain for Rent, Tyler Anderson with Rain for Rent and Michael Dye with Rain for Rent welcome Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance to the Rain for Rent booth at the LNG Summit.
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Wendy Mason with The Amlon Group, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Courtney Chance with The Amlon Group catch up at the LNG Summit in Lake Charles, LA.