Alsco's Grand Re-Opening in downtown Houston

Alsco’s Industrial Branch Grand Re-Opening took place on Dec. 5, 2018 on a beautiful day at their facility near downtown Houston.
The crowd of clients, neighbors and dignitaries await for the ceremonies to begin.
Plant General Manager Ryan Potter addressed the audience and said that Alsco decided to re-invest and renovate its existing facility because of its prominent location for its customer base and because of the convenience it provides to its near 80 employees.
Prior to being an industrial linen and uniform garment cleaning facility, it’s history dates to 1930, when it was the factory for Dentler Potato Chips.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he is proud of Alsco being a valued partner to the city of Houston and appreciates not only the investment it has made in its employees and customers but also the company’s involvement and upgrades to beautifying the city. Mayor Turner also said he wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season.
Alsco Regional Manager Doug King, Alsco General Manager Ryan Potter and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner smile to cut the ribbon.
And it is cut! The Alsco Houston industrial branch is officially re-opened.
BIC Alliance Account Executive Greg Miller, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Alsco General Manager Ryan Potter celebrate the grand re-opening moments after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and BIC Alliance Member Service Representative Becky Salinas share a moment together where lunch was served.
Alsco Regional Manager Doug King, BIC Alliance Account Executive Greg Miller and Alsco General Manager Ryan Potter visit while lunch was being served.