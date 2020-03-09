ACIT Houston Ship Channel 2020 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance and Michelle Archer of USES catch up at the ACIT Golf Tournament.

Brandon Joslin, Amy Rouse and Jim and Brenda Holeman of Turner Industries welcome Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, and Randy Boeding - The R Boeding Group to the Turner Tent to enjoy some amazing fajitas.

Crystal Cedro and Stephanie Wilder of Hunter Buildings welcome Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance and Jon Broussard with Diamond Refractory Services to grab some snacks at their tent.

Jose Alvarez of Kuraray, Alex Steakley of Space City Services, Jose Ramos of Kuraray, and Carl Gerken of ChemQuest Chemicals enjoy a great day of golf.

Stephanie Wilder of Hunter Buildings, Crystal Cedro of Hunter Buildings, Carla Pampolina of Northern Safety, Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, Tex Leggio of Instrumentation & Electrical Specialist and Natalie Shelton of Sage Enviro Tech have a great day of networking at the ACIT Golf Tournament.

Chris Clark and Zo Ramirez of LyondellBassel stop by Code Red Safety’s tent for gumbo with Tommy Clark.

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance hangs out with Tommy Clark, Gabby Brown and Adrienne McOmber of Code Red Safety at the Houston Ship Channel Golf Tournament.

