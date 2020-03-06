ABC/CMEF Workforce Development Breakfast

ABC/CMEF held its annual Workforce Development Breakfast at the DoubleTree hotel near Hobby Airport in Houston, TX on March 6, 2020.
Russell Hamley- President of ABC Houston Chapter and a frequent contributor to BIC Magazine, welcomes BIC Alliance’s VP Jeremy Osterberger to the Workforce Development Breakfast.
Sonja Bynum , VP of Operations at PSS Industrial welcomes Jayson Doid of Turner Construction to her booth.
Jeremey Osterberger VP of BIC Alliance and Jennifer Woodruff –VP of Operations at ABC catch up at the Workforce Development Breakfast.
ABC’s Russell Hamley of ABC (Right) and Wendell Rychlik with W.T. Byler Co. (Left) Discuss workforce development.
Gulf Coast Boiler and GCB Industries visit with Turner Industries and BIC Alliance. From left to right, Josh Jeanminette- Director of Operations GCB Industrial, Todd Kaplan- President/CEO for Gulf Coast Boiler, Jim Short- Director of Operations for Gulf Coast Boiler, Carla Thompson- Workforce Development Manager for Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger- VP at BIC Alliance.