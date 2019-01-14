ABC/CMEF’s 2019 Inaugural Celebration Welcomes New Board of Directors

Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC), an association representing the interests of merit shop contractors and their employees, held its annual Inaugural Celebration at Greater Houston Partnership on January 10. The association recognized incoming board of directors, committee chairs, and the 2018 Members of the Year.

The members of the 2019 ABC Executive Committee, who were elected by ABC/CMEF membership, were sworn in to serve for a three-year term. Their responsibilities include setting policies and goals that will guide the association, ensuring policies are carried out by board, staff, and committees, and making sure there is adequate funding for programs and events.

“Having the opportunity to be a leader of such a great association is such an honor for me,” said Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors, Inc. and the 2019 ABC/CMEF Chairman. “My goal for 2019 is to see existing and potential members educated on how they can get involved with ABC Greater Houston to maximize their investment in the association.”

The 2019 ABC Executive Committee includes Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors, Inc, Phil Restivo with Turner Construction, Sam Craig with Craig & Heidt, Inc, John Glaze with Fast Track Specialties, and Mark Rush with Ham, Langston & Brezina, LLP.

2019 board members include Dwayne Boudreaux of Ref-Chem, L.P., Edwin Brink of JACOBS, Darlene East of Holes, Inc., John Golashesky of Turner Industries Group, LLC, Asher Kazmann of Locke Solutions Precast Division, Beau Pollock of Trio Electric, Bob Rogers of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc, Wendell Rychlik of W.T. Byler Co., Joel Boe of Cajun Industries, LLC, Kenny Brown of Brock Services Lt., Bob Deatherage of Bechtel Construction Services, Russell Milam of Penhall Company, Zac Ridner of Fleet IQ, Dan Wahle of Structure Tone Southwest, LLC, Warren Adamson of S&B Engineers and Constructors, Rusty Barnhill of Force Corporation, Billy Cauthron of Tellepsen, Matt Daniel of Skanska USA Building, Matt Elliott of SpawGlass Construction Corporation, Paris Gill of KBR, Robert Hancock of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, Mike Holland of MAREK, Elaine Howard of Andrews Myers, P.C., David McCleskey of Brown & Root Industrial Services, Inc., Lohn Zylica of D.E. Harvey Builders, and Robert Burelsmith of E.E. Reed Construction, L.P.

