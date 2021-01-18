Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston members celebrated the start of the New Year, recognized award recipients, and introduced the Association’s incoming leaders for 2021 on January 14, 2021 at the Crystal Ballroom at The Rice.

× 1 of 4 Expand Pictured from left, Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance and Daniel Dupuy of Phenix Construction Technologies enjoy the festivities at the ABC of Greater Houston 2021 Inaugural Celebration. × 2 of 4 Expand Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance is welcomed by Jennifer Woodruff with ABC of Greater Houston to the ABC 2021 Inaugural Celebration. × 3 of 4 Expand Pictured from left, Edwin Brink, with Worley and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance visit at the ABC of Greater Houston 2021 Inaugural Celebration. × 4 of 4 Expand The 2021 ABC of Greater Houston Board of Directors and 2020 Members of the Year were recognized at the ABC of Greater Houston 2021 Inaugural Celebration. Prev Next