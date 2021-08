×

ABC of Greater Houston welcomes Worley, BIC Alliance, and Chaparral Industrial Services to the ABC Industry Influencers Luncheon at the Junior League of Houston. Pictured from left, Alexandra Ellis with Worley Field Services, Michael Stelmach with Chaparral Industrial, Jennifer Woodruff with ABC of Greater Houston, Edwin Brink with Worley Field Services, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.