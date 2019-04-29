ABC Greater Houston Chapter celebrates its 50th anniversary

BIC Magazine attended the ABC Greater Houston Chapter's 50th anniversary celebration in Houston, Texas. 

Rusty Barnhill, president of Force Corporation, left, and John Golashesky, senior vice president of Turner Industries, visit at the ABC Greater Houston Chapter’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Enjoying the 50th Celebration party is Lydia Mabile, left, Performance Contractors, Brandon Mabile, center, Performance Contractors and 2019 ABC Chairman Russell Hamley, president of ABC Greater Houston.

Former Chairman of ABC, Henry Kelly, left, and former President of ABC Greater Houston, Graham Moore, TDI Industries, catch up at the ABC Greater Houston Chapter's 50th anniversary celebration.

Ed Hester, left, former Chairman of ABC and Lauren Harrell, marketing and communications specialist for ABC, enjoy the festivities at the 50th anniversary celebration.

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, center, declares April 25, 2019, as ABC Greater Houston Day, and recognized all the accomplishments they have made over the past 50 years.

