ABC Greater Houston Chapter celebrates its 50th anniversary

BIC Magazine attended the ABC Greater Houston Chapter's 50th anniversary celebration in Houston, Texas.
1 of 5
Rusty Barnhill, president of Force Corporation, left, and John Golashesky, senior vice president of Turner Industries, visit at the ABC Greater Houston Chapter’s 50th anniversary celebration.
2 of 5
Enjoying the 50th Celebration party is Lydia Mabile, left, Performance Contractors, Brandon Mabile, center, Performance Contractors and 2019 ABC Chairman Russell Hamley, president of ABC Greater Houston.
3 of 5
Former Chairman of ABC, Henry Kelly, left, and former President of ABC Greater Houston, Graham Moore, TDI Industries, catch up at the ABC Greater Houston Chapter's 50th anniversary celebration.
4 of 5
Ed Hester, left, former Chairman of ABC and Lauren Harrell, marketing and communications specialist for ABC, enjoy the festivities at the 50th anniversary celebration.
5 of 5
Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, center, declares April 25, 2019, as ABC Greater Houston Day, and recognized all the accomplishments they have made over the past 50 years.