ABC Greater Houston 2023 Inaugural Celebration
ABC members celebrate the New Year, recognize the 2022 Member of the Year Award recipients, and introduce the association's incoming leaders for 2023.
Pictured from left are Senior Vice President, John Golashesky with Turner Industries, 2023 ABC Board of Directors Chairman, Rusty Barnhill with Force Corporation, and ABC Greater Houston Chapter President, Jeffrey Nielsen.
Apache Industrial Services and BIC Alliance enjoy the festivities at the ABC Greater Houston 2023 Inaugural Celebration. From left are Zeke Smith with Apache Industrial Services, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Edwin Brink with Apache Industrial Services.
PCL Industrial Construction and BIC Alliance celebrate the New Year at the ABC Greater Houston 2023 Inaugural. From left are Patti Barrett with PCL Industrial Construction and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.
BIC Alliance visits with client Tellepsen at the ABC Greater Houston 2023 Inaugural Celebration. From left are Bill Brown with Tellepsen and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.
From left are Stren Tramelli with PCL Construction, Carla Thompson with Turner Industries, and Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.
Associated Builders and Contractors Board Members were sworn in at the ABC Greater Houston 2023 Inaugural Celebration.