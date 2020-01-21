ABC Greater Houston 2020 inaugural celebration

Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC), held its annual Inaugural Celebration at the Downtown Aquarium on January 16. The association recognized incoming board of directors, committee chairs, and the 2019 Members of the Year.

× 1 of 6 Expand Pictured from left to right, Russell Hamley, ABC Greater Houston Chapter President, Jacob Traylor of Performance Contractors, Inc., Brandon Mabile, ABC Greater Houston 2019 Chairman, Performance Contractors, Inc., and Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance. × 2 of 6 Expand From left to right, Carla Thompson of Turner Industries, John Golashesky, Senior Vice President, Turner Industries, and Derik Lundy of Gallant Industrial. × 3 of 6 Expand Pictured from left, Guest of Honor Ryan Sitton, Commissioner of the Railroad Commission of Texas and Brandon Mabile, Performance Contractors, Inc. × 4 of 6 Expand From left, ABC Greater Houston 2020 Chairman, Phil Restivo of Turner Construction and Brandon Mabile, ABC Greater Houston 2019 Chairman, Performance Contractors, Inc. × 5 of 6 Expand Pictured left, Carla Thompson of Tuner Industries was awarded the 2019 Philip Maddox Award for CMEF Volunteer of the Year by Brandon Mabile, ABC Greater Houston 2019 Chairman, Performance Contractors, Inc. × 6 of 6 Expand Pictured from left: Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance, Steven Horton CMEF Director, Schools Training Division, and Leslie Horton of San Jacinto College. Prev Next