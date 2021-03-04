BIC and partners host networking and community event for a great cause

× 1 of 4 Expand BIC Alliance, United Safety and United Rentals enjoy an evening of networking and fundraising benefiting The Bridge Over Troubled Waters. Pictured from left, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Jessica Pineda with The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Inc., Kevin Gary and Ryan Adams with Total Safety, and Darren White with United Rentals. × 2 of 4 Expand Great turnout for an evening of networking and fundraising benefiting The Bridge Over Troubled Waters’, new center, The Bridge for Kids. Pictured from left, David Myslenski with Penhall Company, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Justin Graham with Tilghman Crane & Transport, Keith Adams with Blue Water Energy, David Ghormley with Global Asset Solutions, Corey Kauffman with Bighorn Industrial, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance. × 3 of 4 Expand BIC Alliance welcomes Blue Water Energy, Pro-Surve Technical Services and Tower Force to an evening of networking and community involvement at the Health and Safety Council. Pictured from left, Keith Adams with Blue Water Energy, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Whitney Strickland with Tower Force, and James R. “Chezo” Cesarini with Pro-Surve Technical Services. × 4 of 4 Expand Pictured from left, Carlos Bejarano with Starcon International enjoys networking with Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance. Prev Next

The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, BIC Alliance and the Health and Safety Council hosted an evening of networking and community involvement on March 2 at the Health and Safety Council Patio in Pasadena, TX. The event raised funds for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters’, new center, The Bridge for Kids in Pasadena, TX.