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Thank you to our sponsors.
2026 sponsor group photo
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SWIFT booth at the 8th Annual BIC Fish Fry
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Packed house at the 8th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry.
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Guests are having fun at the TIPCO photo booth at the BIC Fish Fry.
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Schafer's serving fish at BIC Fish Fry.
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SWIFT shuttle at Fish Fry helping guests.
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Registration area for the Fish Fry.
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TNT Crane & Rigging
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RedGuard
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ScaffSource
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Sparkling Clear Industries
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United Rentals
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Midwest Cooling Towers Inc.
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PetroQuip
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Milestone Project Services
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Handex Consulting
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U.S. Metals
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Firetrol Protection Systems
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Evap Tech
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Xact Xpressions
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SWIFT shuttle for Fish Fry
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Nikolas Joe and Bryant Black of Black Arrow Group at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Karli Jordan of NVI and Michael Cavender of Marathon at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Jesse Peña of Worley and Tammy Romines and Anthony Gonzales of Atlas Copco Rental at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Jeffrey Ridlehoover of Intertek; Hailey McCoun, Hunter Verm, Brendan Sutliff and Marissa Myers of the Health and Safety Council (HASC); and Mike Myers of StreamTech at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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OJ Pedescleaux of PEMEX Deer Park, and Lakiesha Hampton, Lesli Jackson and Vernon Therence of Shell USA at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Brandon Gunter of Milestone Project Services and Mike Perry of MSP at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Chris Bird of Foxmark and Jacquetta Alleman of Lone Star Industrial Group at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Krystal Garcia and Mary Bertrand of NRG Cedar Bayou at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Krystal Garcia and Mary Bertrand of NRG Cedar Bayou at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Kyle Kindle of BIC Alliance and Shawn Erie of TIPCO Technologies at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Shan Martin of Chevron Phillips Chemical and Jerry Mongiello of Covestro at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Anna Aucoin of NVI, David Traxler of Marathon Petroleum and Jessica Lauletta of NVI at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear Industries with Jeremy Osterberger and Nikolas Joe of BIC Alliance at BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Representatives of Progressive Pumps Corp. at their booth during BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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David Prado and Shawn Erie of TIPCO Technologies at their booth during BIC Alliance’s annual Fish Fry.
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Chris Sartell, Diamonndlee Velez, Jordan Huggins, Natalia Bien and Carlos Malespin of BIC Alliance at the company’s annual Fish Fry.
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Alyssa Guidry, Toni Rosario and Molly McKee of BIC Alliance and Kristin Skendziel of BIC Recruiting at the BIC Alliance booth during the company’s annual Fish Fry.