BIC attended the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs.
1 of 5
Peter Zeihan, geopolitical strategist, visits with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, during the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs. Zeihan spoke about the world’s aging demography and its impact on consumption, security and trade as well as the global energy business.
2 of 5
From left to right, Kyle Zeringue of ISC, Kevin Sternitzky of BP and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network during a break at the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs.
3 of 5
John Lyons of Valero, left, visits with Mark Barker of Total Safety, during the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs.
4 of 5
From left to right, Todd Bonvillian of Brand Energy Infrastructure Services, Kevin Gary of Repcon and Rayford Conerly of Repcon catch up during the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs reception.
5 of 5
From left to right, Molly Lowry, Dan Lowry of Middough, Doug Sinitiere of Park Derochie and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy a reception during the 51st Annual ECC Conference in Colorado Springs.