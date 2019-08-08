32nd annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards

× 1 of 13 Expand AltairStrickland earned a Best of the Best Award in the General Contractor Medium category. × 2 of 13 Expand CIMA Services LP earned a Best of the Best Award in the General Contractor Small category. × 3 of 13 Expand Hunter earned a Best of the Best Award in the Hard Crafts Small category. × 4 of 13 Expand International Cooling Tower USA earned a Best of the Best Award in the Hard Crafts Medium category. × 5 of 13 Expand TNT Crane & Rigging earned a Best of the Best Award in the Crane and Rigging Support category. × 6 of 13 Expand Fishbone Safety Solutions earned a Gold Award in the Technical Support Small category. × 7 of 13 Expand F.I.R.S.T. (First in Rescue, Safety and Training LLC) earned a Gold Award in the Technical Support Small category. × 8 of 13 Expand Ohmstede Industrial Services earned a Gold Award in the Hard Crafts Large category. × 9 of 13 Expand Corrpro Companies earned a Gold Award in the Soft Crafts Large category. × 10 of 13 Expand USA DeBusk earned a Gold Award in the Environmental Large category. × 11 of 13 Expand Wyatt Field Service Co. earned a Gold Award in the General Contractor Medium category. × 12 of 13 Expand Apache Industrial Services earned a Silver Award in the Soft Crafts Large category. × 13 of 13 Expand Conco Services Corp. earned a Silver Award in the Environmental Small category. Prev Next

For the past 32 years, the Houston Business Roundtable and Houston Area Safety Council have been recognizing Greater Houston area contractors for outstanding safety performance.

In addition to the BIC Alliance members earning awards pictured here, BIC members honored as "Mentors," who won last year and were therefore ineligible this year, included The Brock Group, PALAInterstate LLC, Repcon Inc. and Total Safety.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.houstonsafetyawards.com or call (281) 476-9900.

