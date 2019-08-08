32nd annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards

1 of 13
AltairStrickland earned a Best of the Best Award in the General Contractor Medium category.
CIMA Services LP earned a Best of the Best Award in the General Contractor Small category.
Hunter earned a Best of the Best Award in the Hard Crafts Small category.
International Cooling Tower USA earned a Best of the Best Award in the Hard Crafts Medium category.
TNT Crane & Rigging earned a Best of the Best Award in the Crane and Rigging Support category.
Fishbone Safety Solutions earned a Gold Award in the Technical Support Small category.
F.I.R.S.T. (First in Rescue, Safety and Training LLC) earned a Gold Award in the Technical Support Small category.
Ohmstede Industrial Services earned a Gold Award in the Hard Crafts Large category.
Corrpro Companies earned a Gold Award in the Soft Crafts Large category.
USA DeBusk earned a Gold Award in the Environmental Large category.
Wyatt Field Service Co. earned a Gold Award in the General Contractor Medium category.
Apache Industrial Services earned a Silver Award in the Soft Crafts Large category.
Conco Services Corp. earned a Silver Award in the Environmental Small category.
For the past 32 years, the Houston Business Roundtable and Houston Area Safety Council have been recognizing Greater Houston area contractors for outstanding safety performance.
In addition to the BIC Alliance members earning awards pictured here, BIC members honored as "Mentors," who won last year and were therefore ineligible this year, included The Brock Group, PALAInterstate LLC, Repcon Inc. and Total Safety.
For a complete list of winners, visit www.houstonsafetyawards.com or call (281) 476-9900.