2026 SWICA Golf Tournament

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BIC Attends Photos

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2026 SWICA Golf Tournament

Joel Madrid, Casper Van Ootmarsum, Argie Waldron, Rus Heidbreder, Jurgen Van Ootmarsum and John Heidbreder with Insu-W-Rapid gather for a photo at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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The Sponsors for the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Grayson Pylant and Henry Beecher with BH Distributors attend the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Jarrod Evan, Jake Erickson and Brandon Larson with Armacell enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Chris Woelfer, Alex Guillen with Performance Insulation, Daniel King and Don Moon with Traverse International participate in the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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 Color Guard from Clear Lake Highschool attend the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Juan Paz with Triple J Insulation, Jonathan Thibeadeau, Dose Churbosk and Jason Petrovich with Spitzer enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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The carts drive off as the beginning of the SWICA Golf Tournament begins.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Ronny Ross with Shanco, Chip McDaniel with Talon Products, Monty Sartain with SPI and David Spivey with Shanco participate in the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Blake Moorhead, Kellie Donovan and Bill Rivers with Aspen Airgel welcome golfers to their booth at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Mike Kelly with Iberville, Michael Pardo with S&B, Jeff Murphy with Howred and Chris Easley with Iberville Insulations enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Kenny Comeaux with Distribution International, Garet Lowe with Redwood, Tysen Lutz with Redwood and Miguel Garcia with Redwood and President of SWICA participate in the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Chase Spear with PCI, Shannon Ivy with Distribution International, Craig Johnson with Way Engineering and Adam Castillo with Texas Airsystems catch up at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Leslie Freeman and Hennessy Camacho with Coverflex welcome golfers to the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Bryan Holloway, Danielle Milford, Marissa Davis, Alberto Barcelo and Marlee Smith with Ideal Products invite golfers to the Ideal Products tent at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Anthony Ortega and Kathy Crawford welcome golfers to their booth at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Andy Ternes with Trecora, Mel Rasco, Jamie Karubas and Greg Todd with Johns Manville gather for a photo together at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Emy Garcia and Gabriel Vela with Turner Industries, Chad Hummel with Alkagenand Raul Solache with Turner Industries enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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Golfers enjoy their time at the SWICA Golf Tournament.

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