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2026 Quack Classic Golf Tournament
Sponsors like HASC set up their booths for the 2026 Golf Classic Tournament
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Attendees enjoying their time at the 2026 Golf Classic Tournament
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Attendees enjoying their time at the 2026 Golf Classic Tournament
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Magazine, Hailey McCoun with HASC, Robert Yearwood with Wesco, Hunter Verm with HASC, Don Owens with HASC, David Bradley with Brown & Root, and Keith Brecheen with Brown & Root participate in the 2026 Quack Classic Golf Classic.
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Getting ready for the tee off at the 2026 Golf Classic Tournament
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Daniel Sereni with Galveston Limousine and John Talley with Gulf Coast Credit Union attending the 2026 Quack Classic Golf Classic.
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Tim Culp with Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce, Michael Ross with Minto Communities, Joe Tumbleson with City of Texas City and Mayor Abel Garza with City of Texas City attending the 2026 Quack Classic Golf Classic.
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John Castaneda announces the start of the 2026 Quack Classic Golf Tournament
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John Castaneda with Celanese, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Magazine and Dr. Helen Brewer with College of the Mainland attending the 2026 Quack Classic Golf Classic.