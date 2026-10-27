1 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
2 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
3 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Todd Bonvillian with BrandSafway (third from left) gathered for a photo with John Saenz, Rudy Perez and Al Leal with Combat Marine Outdoors at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
4 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Miguel Carrasco and Earl Bennett with BrandSafway enjoy their time at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
5 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Gabe McCabe with BrandSafway welcome golfers to the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
6 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
7 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
8 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
James Cole with BrandSafway, Nevin Robinson, Kandyce Kohlmaier and Rodney Cressionnie with Sherwin-Williams enjoy their time at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
9 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Chase David with BrandSafway, Shane Smith with Chevron Phillips, Ryan Conley with Spectris Staffing Group and Taylor Colbath with BrandSafway participate in the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
10 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
11 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
12 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Lauren Falcone with BrandSafway, Jeremy Osterberger and Tyler Amsden with BIC Alliance and Kelly Davilla with BrandSafway catch up at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
13 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Lauren Falcone with BrandSafway, Al Leal with Combat Marine Outdoors and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance snap a photo together at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.
14 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
15 of 15
BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament
Lauren Falcone with BrandSafway, Jeremy Osterberger and Tyler Amsden with BIC Alliance and Gabe McCabe with BrandSafway enjoy their time at the BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament.