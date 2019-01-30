2019 World of Concrete

1 of 6
From left to right, Scaffold & Access Industry Association representatives Frank Frietsch of Layher, Christina Taylor of SAIA and Brandi Fox of SAIA welcome Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the SAIA booth during World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
Brooke Smith of Justrite Safety Group visits with Shari Bence of Post Guard, right, at World of Concrete 2019.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC, far right, visits with Bullard representatives from left to right, Mitch Kiser, Tom Ludwig, and Stacey Simmons
Damien Koehler of Bremik Construction, left, discusses fall protection with Zachary Casutt of Pure Safety Group during World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
From left to right, Jeff Garza, Rudy Segura and Derek Merritt of Reef Industries welcome visitors to the Reef Industries booth at World of Concrete
Wayne Dickson of Dickson Industrial, left, discusses equipment rental with Brian Thompson of Sunbelt Rentals during World of Concrete 2019.