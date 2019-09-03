2019 Welding Summit

American Welding Society Learning is a virtual educational community for the welding industry produced by the American Welding Society.

The American Welding Society (AWS) was founded in 1919 as a multifaceted, nonprofit organization. AWS continues to lead the way in supporting welding education and technology development to ensure a strong, competitive and exciting way of life for all Americans.

Each year AWS holds their welding summit to offer quality information and bring construction welding professional together for a series of interactive presentations.

This year the American Welding Society celebrates a significant milestone, its 100th Anniversary.

Pictured from left to right, John Bray of Affiliated Machinery, Inc., former AWS President; Thomas Lienert, AWS President 2019; Dennis Eck of Praxair Distribution, Inc., Vice President, AWS; Laurie Tangedahl, BIC Alliance.

Pictured from left to right, Jason Vanderlinden, Fluor; Peter Portela, AWS; CaLae Browne, AWS; Sharleen Nelson, Industrial Specialist by BrandSafway, take time to pose for a picture.

Eduardo Almeida, left, and EnAmrith Thakur, right, of Industrial Specialist by BrandSafway visit with Mark Marshall, center, of Energy Transfer.

Michael Lang, right, Fluor served as AWS Conference Committee Chair and keynote presenter on the welding economy. Pictured with Jason Vanderlinden, left, of Fluor.

