2019 Welding Summit

American Welding Society Learning is a virtual educational community for the welding industry produced by the American Welding Society.

The American Welding Society (AWS) was founded in 1919 as a multifaceted, nonprofit organization. AWS continues to lead the way in supporting welding education and technology development to ensure a strong, competitive and exciting way of life for all Americans.

Each year AWS holds their welding summit to offer quality information and bring construction welding professional together for a series of interactive presentations.

This year the American Welding Society celebrates a significant milestone, its 100th Anniversary.