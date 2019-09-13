BIC attends the 2019 National Safety Congress Show in San Diego, California.
1 of 15
Cody Tomayko and Dave Chandler of Davis Construction, discuss products with Glove Guard’s Bryan Vermillion (center)
2 of 15
Aaron Sherman and Branden Dewing of Macurco review their product line with Daryl Goodwin of Teledyne (center).
3 of 15
IBM’s Scott Wallace, Robert Thoss and Thomas Mattsson learn about Blackline Safety’s technology from Lohrasp Seify (2nd from right).
4 of 15
Daniel Aeschleman of LADWP visits with Jesse Sherman and Matt Dulaney of Vallen to learn about their safety services
5 of 15
Art Mota-Raigoza of The City of San Diego meets with Bob Comer of Industrial Scientific and James Coleman of Monterey One Water at NSC.
6 of 15
Larry Coots, US Safety Manager for Superheat, visits with Mark Hertzog at BIC Alliance’s NSC booth.
7 of 15
Mark Hertzog of BIC Magazine visits with Dennis Ascencio and Ben Ferrell at NSC to learn more about Bradley Corporation’s emergency showers, eye washes and portable safety units.
8 of 15
At NSC, Stephen Durr, Marcey Ricucci, Judy Telehanic and Jon Telehanic represent Air Systems International ventilation, breathing and portable lighting solutions.
9 of 15
Melinda Watkins (c) of Bollé welcomes Mindy Reed and Jennifer Calcagno of Anixter to Bollé Safety’s Customer Appreciation Reception at NSC to explore premium protective eyewear.
10 of 15
Janey Morton, Kathleen Golding and Toni Takacs prepare to tell NSC attendees about the Board of Certified Safety Professionals’ accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental practitioners.
11 of 15
At NSC, Ron Spataro, Paul Jackson and Chad Sheffield represent Shermco Industries’ testing, maintenance, repair, commissioning, engineering, and training services for electrical infrastructure.
12 of 15
Marty Aguirre, safety manager with ICON Safety, visits with Terry Deeds at the ION Science NSC booth.
13 of 15
At NSC, Tyndale showcases its managed FR clothing programs represented by team members Jacqueline Underwood, Kaitlyn Myslinski, Guy Brandon and Laura Keck.
14 of 15
Gathering at GlenGuard’s NSC booth are (l to r) Jeff Michel of GlenGuard, Kevin Best and Jay Skie, Caroline Yates and Rich Lippert of GlenGuard, John Heather of Cintas.
15 of 15
Russell Warn welcomes Jeff Miller, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Alpha Corporation, to Draeger’s NSC booth to explore gas detection and personal protection equipment.