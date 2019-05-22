2019 CMEF Graduation

×

1 of 5

IMG_20190516_183225.jpg

WorleyParsons' Sid Daley, Bryson Brittain, Francis Hernandez, Edwin Brink, Darrin Simpson and Robert Collins enjoy the graduation festivities.

×

2 of 5

IMG_20190516_183824.jpg

Turner Industries' Mark Child, Michael Stirrat, Stephanie Stirrat, Carla Thompson and Jay Roberson celebrate their graduates.

×

3 of 5

IMG_20190516_204310.jpg

Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation's (CMEF) Vice President of Education & Workforce Development, Michael Richter; CMEF's Steven Horton, Director, Schools Training Division and CMEF's Blair Williamson Director of Training & Development recognize the 2019 graduating class of construction professionals.

×

4 of 5

46974343115_2a82775714_o.jpgWEB.jpg

The 2019 Construction Professional Graduates.

×

5 of 5

MVIMG_20190516_204234WEB.png

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting