2019 CMEF Graduation

1 of 5
WorleyParsons' Sid Daley, Bryson Brittain, Francis Hernandez, Edwin Brink, Darrin Simpson and Robert Collins enjoy the graduation festivities.
2 of 5
Turner Industries' Mark Child, Michael Stirrat, Stephanie Stirrat, Carla Thompson and Jay Roberson celebrate their graduates.
3 of 5
Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation's (CMEF) Vice President of Education & Workforce Development, Michael Richter; CMEF's Steven Horton, Director, Schools Training Division and CMEF's Blair Williamson Director of Training & Development recognize the 2019 graduating class of construction professionals.
4 of 5
The 2019 Construction Professional Graduates.
5 of 5