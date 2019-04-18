2019 BrandSafway Golf Tournament

BrandSafway hosted their 9th annual charity golf tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization.
CMO is dedicated to aiding the rehabilitation of Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Navy Corpsmen recovering from traumatic injuries sustained in combat. Through the phenomenal efforts of this organization, wounded servicemen are provided with opportunities to go on outdoor adventures away from the confines of the hospital.
Welcome speech by Dave Witsken, President of BrandSafway
On the golf course: Todd Bonvillian - BrandSafway, Daren Andrews - Carboline, Dave Witsken - BrandSafway and Paul Gagnon - Carboline
Mike Zeller - MAGID, Steve Wilson - BrandSafway, Lee Cohen - MAGID and Robert Klouse - BrandSafway
Missing Man Table Tribute
Brand Safway and Combat Marine Outdoors: SGM Brian Judkins - BrandSafway, MGySgt Art Garcia - Combat Marine Outdoors, Rusty Hicks - Combat Marine Outdoors, Dave Witsken - BrandSafway, SGM Elliott Sortillo - Honored Veteran and Major Guy Girouard - Combat Marine Outdoors
Honoring SGM Elliott Sortillo: SGM Elliott Sortillo - Honored Veteran, MGySgt Art Garcia - Combat Marine Outdoors
2nd place team: David Hamilton - BrandSafway and Andy Rodriguez - BrandSafway
Check Presentation: Todd Bonvillian - BrandSafway, MGySgt Art Garcia - Combat Marine Outdoors, Rusty Hicks - Combat Marine Outdoors, Steve Wilson - BrandSafway and Major Guy Girouard - Combat Marine Outdoors
Check Presentation: SGM Elliott Sortillo - Honored Veteran, Todd Bonvillian - BrandSafway, MGySgt Art Garcia - Combat Marine Outdoors, Rusty Hicks - CMO, Steve Wilson - BrandSafway, Major Guy Girouard - Combat Marine Outdoors and SGM Brian Judkins - BrandSafway
BrandSafway Team: Robert Klouse, Smokey Hebert, Steve Wilson, Todd Bonvillian, Austin Stonestreet, Collin Bickerstaff, Brian Judkins, Sheyla Gonzalez, Jason Sprano, Jaime Torres, Irina Torres, Hannah Contella, Kelly Davila, Estella Munguia, Denise Wetmore, Kate Yarbrough and Mike Jaramillo
Bic Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger visits with client Janae Ramsey of United Rentals.